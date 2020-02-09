MILTON, Del. (AP) — A 75-year-old Delaware man was killed when his car was struck by an allegedly impaired driver, Delaware State Police said. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Coastal Highway near Eagles Crest Road in Milton.

Police said the man who was killed was from Frederica. His passenger, a 69-year-old woman, was taken to Beebe Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the allegedly impaired driver, a 31-year-old Newark man, was also taken to the hospital. The man, driving a 2015 Audi A3, failed to slow down as he approached a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by the 75-year-old victim in the right southbound lane of Coastal Highway, police said.

The Audi hit the Toyota from behind, knocking it off the road. The Toyota overturned in a grassy area, and the driver was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Audi also went off the road, driving through a chain-link fence before coming to a stop.

Police did not identify either driver.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)