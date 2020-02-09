



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dogs pay attention to every interaction with their owners. Every time you say “stop that” or wag your finger in their face they are paying close attention.

A recent study found that even mild punishment can have a negative impact on your pets — something as simple as raising your voice or yanking the leash.

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about the negative impacts punishments have on your dog in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Ricki— A handsome little 2-year-old butterball. If you love going on walks and getting sloppy kisses then Ricki is your boy. He is an energetic, happy little dude who just loves people.

He is a perfect gentleman when he goes on pack walks with his shelter buddies and does very well in the car.

Solar— A 1-year-old hound mix who came to the PSPCA from another shelter. He can be shy but warms up fast. Solar likes other dogs too and is just a great guy.

Caesar— the best cat, which is why he’s already adopted.

Midnight— A 10-year-old cat who is very social, approaching the cage and sticking her paw out to solicit attention.

She loves toys and is very playful and treat motivated. She also tolerates being held and loves being pet too.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.