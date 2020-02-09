BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Berks County Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer that passed away. The Berks Couty Sheriff’s K-9 Unit posted on their Facebook page that K-9 Jynx passed away Saturday afternoon.
According to the post, Jynx had been diagnosed with cancer in late June of last year was not even expected to make it till Christmas.
He retired in 2011 after his handler, Berks County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly was killed in the line of duty serving an arrest warrant in Albany Township, Berks County.
“The boys are back together again,” the post said.
Berks County District Attorney’s Office also shared the news of Jynx’s passing.
“Our hearts go out to K-9 Jynx’s family, after he crossed the rainbow bridge to be reunited with Deputy Kyle Pagerly today,” the office said in the post.
