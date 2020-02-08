PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The K9 officers serving SEPTA Midvale Depot are feeling a little safer thanks to a generous donation from the Capital K9 Association. The Trenton-based group donated another life-saving ballistic vest Saturday morning at a ceremony in Nicetown.
During the presentation, the K9 officers demonstrated some of their law enforcement skills.
“We had no idea that the police dogs weren’t equipped immediately with their vests so we wanted to make sure that at least one more police dog would be protected,” Debbie Walker, with Capital K9 Association, said. “I just started a fundraiser — friends, family, neighbor, Facebook — and put out the story about how these wonderful animals help keep the policemen safe. We got a lot of support.’
Capital K9 Association is a nonprofit organization that provides safety equipment to police K9 units across the country.
