



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members in Point Breeze walked for peace and called for action as Philadelphia experiences one of the deadliest starts to the year in recent memory. One of the latest victims is 31-year-old Quadir Flippen, a well-known chef and anti-violence activist.

At South 24th and Federal Streets, on the corner where Flippen — a head chef at Black Seed Cafe — was gunned down before opening the shop, a prayer was held in his honor and a walk for peace for all victims of gun violence on Saturday.

“Talk so we resolve these negative issues so that we can live in peace,” Bishop Eddie Hodrick III said. “It’s a variety of violence down here. This is just one of many out here, but we keep losing our lives and we’re tired.”

The 17th District Philadelphia Police Chaplains, 2nd District City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and Philadelphia Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network canvassed the Point Breeze neighborhood and handed out flyers during what they called a “Peace, Not Guns Public Safety Walk.”

“Some people — they’re used to going in their houses, into their cars and not really know what’s going on in their community, so hopefully, it’s some people that we can awaken to what’s going on,” said Herman Davis, with the Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network.

Flippen sat on a panel for the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement. He started his own catering business and named it Darlene’s Kitchen after his late mother.

The Philadelphia native who supported the city’s anti-violence efforts was shot and killed on Thursday.

On Saturday, neighbors say they are grateful for the peace walk.

“I think it’s good. It shows that everybody cares,” neighbor Mildred Lloyd Henderson said.

No arrests have been made in Flippen’s murder.