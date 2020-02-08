



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of an anti-violence advocate, who, in a tragic twist, was gunned down outside of his place of work in Point Breeze this week. Days after 31-year-old Quadir Flippen‘s murder, there’s a desperate search for closure and answers.

Homicide detectives are working on finding Flippen’s killer. But on Saturday night, his family just wants answers.

More than 100 balloons were released from South 24th and Federal Streets on Saturday night. That’s where Flippen, a head chef at Black Seed Café in Point Breeze, was gunned down before opening the shop on Thursday morning.

100+ release balloons in memory of 31y/o Quadir Flippen, a popular chef gunned down Thursday near corner of South 24th & Federal Streets in Point Breeze section of South Philly@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7EFAoF2tSI — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) February 9, 2020

For the first time, Flippen’s family spoke.

“The sad part about it, about 30 or so years ago, his uncle got stabbed on this same corner. In our family, this is like a tragic event,” said Zebadiah Palmer, Flippen’s cousin.

Hours earlier at the same spot, city leaders and activists prayed and walked for all victims of gun violence.

“Talk so we resolve these negative issues so that we can live in peace,” Bishop Eddie Hodrick III said. “It’s a variety of violence down here. This is just one of many out here, but we keep losing our lives and we’re tired.”

The 17th District Philadelphia Police Chaplains, 2nd District City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and Philadelphia Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network canvassed the Point Breeze neighborhood and handed out flyers during what they called a “Peace, Not Guns Public Safety Walk.”

“Some people — they’re used to going in their houses, into their cars and not really know what’s going on in their community, so hopefully, it’s some people that we can awaken to what’s going on,” said Herman Davis, with the Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network.

“I think it’s good. It shows that everybody cares,” neighbor Mildred Lloyd Henderson said.

Family and friends gather on corner of South 24th & Federal Streets in Point Breeze in South Philly for a vigil for 31-year-old Quadir Flippen, a well-known chef who was shot and killed on Thursday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Pv9knhFtku — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) February 9, 2020

Flippen sat on a panel for the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement. He discussed his experience with entrepreneurship. He started his own catering business and named it Darlene’s Kitchen after his late mother.

The Philadelphia native also supported the city’s anti-violence efforts.

Back at his vigil Saturday, his family says they just want an arrest and to know why.

“It’s sad because we really believe it’s an act of jealousy. It’s sad to see this type of senseless violence take out such a beautiful person in the community,” Palmer said.

Flippen’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

No arrests have been made in Flippen’s murder.