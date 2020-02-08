TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Toms River, New Jersey are investigating after a fire leaves one woman dead. According to Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the fire started around 11 p.m. Friday at a residence in the Silverton section of Toms River.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said multiple fire departments responded to the home.

According to officials, a man, a woman, and three children were in the home when the flames erupted.

The man and three children were able to escape the flames, officials said, but the woman remained inside.

Police and fire personnel attempted to rescue the woman but were unable to save her.

Crews discovered the woman’s body after the flames were extinguished.

A Toms River Township Police Officer was transported to Community Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

“This is an ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sherriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit,” Billhimer said. “This is a sad day for everyone involved.”

Firefighters say strong winds caused the flames to spread to other homes.