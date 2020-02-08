BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have identified a 4-year-old boy who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brown Mills, Pemberton Township. Authorities say Lincoln Mack was found with a gunshot wound to his cheek inside his family’s home on Maricopa Trail shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say an investigation revealed that Lincoln gained access to an unsecured handgun in the home and the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted.
According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, the shooting was accidental.
“Our hearts are with Lincoln’s family in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy,” Coffina said. “However, an accident like this is entirely preventable. I urge everyone who owns a gun to go – right now – and make sure it is secure and not accessible to any children in their home.”
Lincoln’s parents and two siblings were home at the time of the incident, authorities say.
An investigation remains active and ongoing. No charges have been made at this time.
