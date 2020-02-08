CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Berlin, New Jersey man has been sentenced to prison for killing his aunt with a hatchet inside of her apartment in 2018, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. Twenty-nine-year-old Shane Whipple was sentenced to 75 years behind bars.
Whipple was convicted in December 2019 of killing his aunt, 44-year-old Jennifer Whipple.
According to detectives, Whipple was staying with his aunt at her Berlin apartment before she called police on Jan. 25, 2018 and asked them to escort him off the property due to his violent behavior.
Investigators discovered that Whipple then purchased a hatchet and returned to his aunt’s apartment.
Surveillance footage at the apartment complex captured him entering and leaving Jennifer Whipple’s apartment building shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 26 carrying what was believed to be the hatchet.
While conducting a wellness check on Jan 27, police say they found Jennifer Whipple dead in her bedroom with extensive trauma to her body and face.
Under the No Early Release Act, Whipple must serve 63 years, 9 months and 3 days before becoming eligible for parole.
