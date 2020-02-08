



ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — It was a sea of light in Ardmore on Saturday night in memory of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run. Ardmore Avenue looked very different on Thursday night after Carter Wilson was struck at the intersection with School Lane.

What looked like easily over a hundred people lined up on each side of Ardmore Avenue and the bells at St. Mary’s Church tolled in Wilson’s honor.

“A huge number of people from the community showed up to remember him, to celebrate his life, to be with his children and his mother and we’re here to show support for his family as well as our desire for our community to be a safer place,” Rev. Sean Lanigan said.

The driver who hit Wilson and took off eventually surrendered to police with an attorney.

Police have not released the driver’s name because charges have not yet been filed as the investigation is ongoing.