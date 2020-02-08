ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) — Two people are facing aggravated assault charges after officials say they attacked two Abington Township police officers. The chaotic scene unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Friday when officers responded to reports of a fight involving a large group of people near a Burger King restaurant.
Officials say when officers arrived they attempted to disperse the crowd.
According to police, as two of the officers were speaking to each other, one was allegedly attacked without warning by 18-year-old Hope Brouwer-Ancher.
While attempting to gain control of Brouwer-Ancher, officials say a male juvenile attacked the second officer from behind.
Both of the suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and related charges.
Police say both officers were injured and required medical treatment.
Brouwer-Ancher was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000.
