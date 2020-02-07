Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — A Delaware university has removed a piece of art from an online display that depicts President Donald Trump being decapitated. The artwork shows the Statue of Liberty slicing Trump’s bloodied neck with a sword.
The artwork was made by a student at Wilmington University.
The school decided to remove the piece because it did not meet the school’s values.
Administrators also said there were no explicit rules for the show, but officials reviewed and removed the entry after someone complained.
