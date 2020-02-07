CBSN PhillyWatch Now
LITITZ, Pa. (CBS) — High winds from Friday’s storms caused a roof to blow off at a high school in Lancaster County. Video shows winds blowing a roof off of Warwick High School in Lititz.

The video shows just how powerful the gusts were.

Storms caused all sorts of damage throughout the Delaware Valley on Friday.

A large tree crashed into a home with a man inside in Delaware.

In Delaware County, powerful storms caused a large tree to fall onto several teachers’ cars at an elementary school in Sharon Hill.

