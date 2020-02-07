Comments
LITITZ, Pa. (CBS) — High winds from Friday’s storms caused a roof to blow off at a high school in Lancaster County. Video shows winds blowing a roof off of Warwick High School in Lititz.
The video shows just how powerful the gusts were.
Roof blown off dugout at Warwick HS in Lancaster County earlier this morning. #pawx pic.twitter.com/sNGgNh4gdR
— Ed Russo (@EdRussoWX) February 7, 2020
Storms caused all sorts of damage throughout the Delaware Valley on Friday.
A large tree crashed into a home with a man inside in Delaware.
In Delaware County, powerful storms caused a large tree to fall onto several teachers’ cars at an elementary school in Sharon Hill.
