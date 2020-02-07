PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Tacony branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia will remain closed this weekend while officials investigate what they called a “serious incident” that spilled over into the building. Now, city leaders are getting involved to prevent future incidents.

Philadelphia’s managing director met with library and police officials about the issue. The meeting is part of an ongoing plan to try to put a stop to the violence. People in the neighborhood say they’ve had enough.

“Kids will be kids, but it is disorganized,” Bonnie Lipinski, Michael’s Glass Company owner, said. “It’s more than being rowdy coming home from school, it’s more than that.”

Business owners in Tacony described the chaos that erupts when area schools are let out.

“We’re pretty much shut down during dismissal time of the school,” Lipinski said. “We can’t accept the deliveries or have cars move in and out.”

Michael’s Glass Company is across the street from the Tacony Library, where on Tuesday, police were called after a fight on the street spilled into the building.

“I saw the kids run into the library and then run back out. A group of kids,” Lipinski said.

The library has been shut down since that incident. The library issued a statement that reads, “We are giving our staff time to receive support and training and work with community stakeholders as we prepare to move forward and reopen Monday.”

“We’re not going to let a few jerks ruin it for a community benefit,” Philadelphia Councilmember Bobby Henon said.

Henon says they’ve had problems at the library with children from nearby schools for two years. He says he met with library officials, anti-violence groups and police on Thursday to address the issue.

Henon says they’re now working with organizations to come up with new after-school programs.

“We have an opportunity to and everybody has recognized the opportunity for leveraging resources for a robust after-school program,” Henon said. “And I believe we’re going to accomplish that here.”

The school district said Friday afternoon they’ll be meeting with students on Feb. 19 to discuss additional after-school options.