PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot three times in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section, police say. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday inside a home on the 2400 block of North 30th Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in his stomach, once his left leg and once in his right arm by an unknown suspect inside the home.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
