PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 39-year-old man has died after being shot in a double shooting in the city’s Olney section on Friday. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 5200 block of North 3rd Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in his torso and rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.
A 40-year-old man was shot once in the face and rushed to the hospital, according to police. He was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
