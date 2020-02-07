CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 39-year-old man has died after being shot in a double shooting in the city’s Olney section on Friday. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 5200 block of North 3rd Street.

Police say the victim was shot once in his torso and rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

A 40-year-old man was shot once in the face and rushed to the hospital, according to police. He was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

