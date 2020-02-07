



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few former Birds are heading back to the nest in new roles. The Philadelphia Eagles announced changes to their football operations department on Friday.

Pro Bowl defensive end and linebacker Connor Barwin, along with Super Bowl champions Brent Celek and Darren Sproles, have been hired to roles in the Eagles’ front office.

The Eagles have announced changes to the football operations department. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 7, 2020

Barwin is getting the largest role of the three as the special assistant to the general manager.

As for Celek and the recently retired Sproles, they were both named as team personnel consultants.

In addition to these moves, the team also announced the additions of Tom Hunkele as the new director of sports medicine, Ted Rath as the new director of sports performance, and Jeremiah Washburn as director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that the team will not hire an offensive coordinator to replace Mike Groh.