



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County district attorney says a Collegeville man who beat his girlfriend to death went to a court appearance on Monday before taking her to the hospital. Nicholas Forman, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Sabrina Harooni, of Gilbertsville.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says an investigation revealed Forman and Harooni were watching the Super Bowl together at a bar in Oaks on Sunday before going back to his residence in Perkiomen Township.

The two allegedly got into an argument after Harooni received a text message from a former boyfriend while taking an Uber ride back to his place.

The argument continued in Forman’s driveway.

The DA’s office says detectives recovered a video of a beaten and unresponsive Harooni on Forman’s phone, where the suspect said, “This is what a cheating liar gets.”

Forman told authorities that three women assaulted Harooni around 1:30 a.m. on Monday outside of his residence. He said he didn’t want to get involved in the fight because he was on probation.

He said after the fight was over, he carried Harooni into his home. He says she was still breathing when he brought her inside.

Forman told detectives he woke up shortly before 9 a.m. to take a shower because he had a court hearing in Limerick. He says when he returned around 10 a.m., Harooni was unresponsive and decided to take her to Pottstown Hospital via an Uber.

The DA’s office says Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital. Medical staff say Harooni was already dead by the time she arrived.

Forman has been remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.