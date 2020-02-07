WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — It’s their “Night to Shine” in South Jersey. Hundreds of special guests with special needs are heading to the prom.

Their hair appointments weren’t until 12 p.m., but Brenda and Charlotte Borgersen say they’ve been rearing to go since 5 a.m.

“I couldn’t sleep because every time I woke up, I kept looking at the clock to see if it was 5 at nighttime yet, but it wasn’t,” Brenda said.

Why are they so excited? It’s prom night, and it’s not just any old dance.

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s sixth annual Night to Shine Prom for people with special needs is happening all around the globe on Friday.

There are more than 700 events in 34 countries with more than 300,000 special guests and volunteers.

It’s all made possible by people who donate food, clothes and services like stylists at Rizzieri’s in Voorhees, New Jersey.

“It’s just amazing to make the kids feel special and that they matter and that all these people just out of the kindness of their heart,” parent Kim Borgersen said.

Borgersen is Brenda’s and Charlotte’s mom. Her daughters and her son, Nathan, will be attending the Night to Shine Prom at Calvary Chapel Gloucester County in Washington Township.

Thanks to Lifestyle Formal Wear, Nathan is wearing a tuxedo for the first time.

“He was never willing to go to his own prom because it was too scary,” Boergersen said. “But this, he’s excited about and he told me he makes his tux look good.”