PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Goodwills across South Jersey and Pennsylvania are prepping for major crowds for its annual wedding dress event. Every year near Valentine’s Day, the consignment store sells wedding dresses — both new and used — for a maximum of $299.

Eyewitness News visited the Goodwill in Pennsauken on Friday ahead of the event.

The dress event has been going on for 11 years and all the proceeds go to job training for people with disabilities.

Goodwill says it’s expecting a huge turnout.

“We call it the Running of the Brides for a reason. Nine o’clock Saturday morning, doors open. There’s typically a line out Route 70 and we control it.,” Goodwill Director of Corporate Communications Juli Lundberg said. “We want it to be a good experience for our brides so we allow so many people in at a time. We have a ticketing process. They come running and they just pile their dresses in the cart and it’s a great time. The second wave of excitement comes when the first bride says yes to the dress.”

If you know anyone in need of a dress, the event is happening at most Goodwill stores in South Jersey and Pennsylvania starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.