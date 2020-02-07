TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s taste of spring-like weather returned to winter conditions Friday as powerful winds were expected to roar across parts of the state, the National Weather Service said. Fog reduced visibility to less than a half mile in parts of the state early in the morning and drivers were urged to use caution until the fog dissipated when the wind picked up.
Temperatures were expected to drop from the low 50s into the 30s throughout the day.
A high wind warning was in effect from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for central and southern New Jersey. Forecasters say winds of 25 to 35 mph could pack gusts up to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometres per hour).
Those winds could cause tree damage and down power lines.
An initial surge of damaging winds would take place during the late morning and early afternoon, forecasters said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.