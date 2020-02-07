Driver Flees Scene After Crashing On City Avenue In Lower Merion Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A driver involved in a wild crash in Lower Merion Township is on the run, Friday morning. The crash happened along City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard, just after 2 a.m.

The car is badly damaged, but police say the driver got out and ran away.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

