Driver Flees Scene After Crashing On City Avenue In Lower Merion Township

Comments
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A driver involved in a wild crash in Lower Merion Township is on the run, Friday morning. The crash happened along City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard, just after 2 a.m.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A driver involved in a wild crash in Lower Merion Township is on the run, Friday morning. The crash happened along City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard, just after 2 a.m.
The car is badly damaged, but police say the driver got out and ran away.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.