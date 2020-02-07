Comments
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified the victim killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ardmore on Thursday. Lower Merion Township Police say 51-year-old Carter Wilson was crossing Ardmore Avenue, near School Lane, when he was struck by a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, just before 6 p.m.
Wilson was found lying in the road. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say later that night, the driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old man, and his lawyer contacted police and are cooperating with the investigation.
The vehicle was also turned over to police.
No charges have been filed at this time and the driver’s name will not be released until the conclusion of the investigation.
