BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in Brown Mills, Pemberton Township. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday at 21 Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills, which is about five miles from Fort Dix.
Pemberton Township police responded to a call of a child shot at the home in Brown Mills, where the boy was then rushed to Deborah Heart and Lung Center.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina says the boy was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.
Coffina says the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
One neighbor was surprised to see police activity in the quiet neighborhood.
“I just pulled up and I saw the cars, the police vans and news vans. It’s a nice neighborhood, it’s a quiet neighborhood. You definitely don’t see a lot of police cars and stuff out here,” neighbor Edward Kinsler said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.
