BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — Pemberton Township police say one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Burlington County. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday at 21 Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills, which is about five miles from Fort Dix.

Police responded to a call of a child shot at the home in Brown Mills. Burlington County dispatch confirmed to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, but the condition of the person who was transported is unclear.

One neighbor was surprised to see police activity in the quiet neighborhood.

“I just pulled up and I saw the cars, the police vans and news vans. It’s a nice neighborhood, it’s a quiet neighborhood. You definitely don’t see a lot of police cars and stuff out here,” neighbor Edward Kinsler said.

Pemberton Township police say they will not be commenting on the investigation because it’s now in the hands of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

CBS3 is awaiting comment from the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.