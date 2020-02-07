Annual Philadelphia Auto Show Kicks Off This Weekend At Pennsylvania Convention Center

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The annual Philadelphia Auto Show opens Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It’s bumper-to-bumper excitement on the 700,000 square-foot display floor.

There are hundreds of concept cars, luxury cars, classic cars, and exotic cars from every major vehicle manufacturer.

The show runs through Feb. 17.

For more information on tickets, click here.

