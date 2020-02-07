



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is National Wear Red Day, part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. Heart disease in women is very different than what men experience.

One example of the symptoms, something like a stomach ache, is often ignored or overlooked in women.

Research is also showing stress has a bigger impact.

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia is celebrating Go Red for Women with pop-up balloon installation that includes rotating messages about heart month and the recognition that heart disease in women is different from men.

“It’s nonstop,” Marie Challinor said.

Challinor has a high energy, high-stress job. It’s taken a toll on her heart. She has high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.

“If you find something wrong with your heart — like mine was beating very quickly constantly — I just thought I was stressed out. Don’t let it fool you,” she said.

Challinor had a stroke five years ago.

More and more studies show stress can impact a woman’s heart, especially when it comes to work stress and marital stress.

“Stress increases the so-called flight and fight hormones, and what this does it increases your heart rate, increases your blood pressure,” said Dr. Icilma Fergus from Mount Sinai Hospital.

People who are stressed are also more likely to overeat, smoke and be physically inactive, which are all habits that can increase heart disease risk.

Research has shown women report higher stress levels than men.

Some things that can help manage stress include getting regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing and sleeping six to eight hours a night.

Challinor, who is 63, is doing better coping with her stress.

“I went back to yoga, I make sure I have my vegetables and fruit at least two to three times a day and I count to 10 and walk away if something bothers me,” she said.

Nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with diet, exercise and not smoking.

It’s important to pay attention to symptoms and getting regular checkups. You have to know your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers.