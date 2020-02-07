WEATHER ALERT:Powerful Storms Leave Behind Damage, Thousands Of Power Outages Across Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are accused of stealing money from the Marine Corps League of Delaware County. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says Alan Staniskis stole more than $53,000 from the group.

He was the commandant of the Upland Chapter of the organization.

The group’s paymaster, Kera Kiss, is also accused of altering the books to hide the improper withdrawals.

(credit: Delaware County DA’s Office)

“I am appalled by the allegations that came to light after an internal audit of the Marine Corps League’s finances revealed serious irregularities. The Marine Corps League is an important, historic institution that serves our local Marine Corps veterans, and supports a wide range of community activities, including scholarship programs, patriotic events, and the well-known Toys for Tots holiday gift drive,” Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Both suspects were arrested on Thursday.

