ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington police say an 18-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged for raping a young girl. Joseph Cornelius Richardson was taken into custody on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault that happened in July 2019.
According to police, the victim reported that Richardson sexually assaulted her in her Abington home.
An investigation led to Richardson’s arrest. He now faces a number of charges including rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault on a child under 13 and other related charges.
Richardson was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 cash bail at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
