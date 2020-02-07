WEATHER ALERT:Powerful Storms Leave Behind Damage, Thousands Of Power Outages Across Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joseph Cornelius Richardson, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington police say an 18-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged for raping a young girl. Joseph Cornelius Richardson was taken into custody on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault that happened in July 2019.

(credit: Abington Township Police)

According to police, the victim reported that Richardson sexually assaulted her in her Abington home.

An investigation led to Richardson’s arrest. He now faces a number of charges including rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault on a child under 13 and other related charges.

Richardson was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 cash bail at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

