



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The city of Wilmington has issued a cease and desist letter to a tow company Eyewitness News found was improperly towing cars off a public street. The order calls for the tow company to offer refunds and apologies to the people it allegedly ripped off.

Eyewitness News first reported about National Auto Movers in Wilmington on Monday. That’s when Mandy Miller said she parked her car on Market Street, came back and it was gone.

She then saw a sign to call the tow company and went right to them.

“When I got there I said, ‘How do you charge $350?’ She said, ‘Because your car’s been impounded. We notified Wilmington police.’ So they scared me a little bit,” Miller said.

Wilmington city announced Thursday there are at least three cars that National Auto Movers improperly towed. The company also lacks a business license to operate in Wilmington.

In the cease and desist letter sent to National Auto Movers and obtained by Eyewitness News, the city solicitor also explains the company does not have the authorization to tow a vehicle from a public street.

“Whether this improper towing occurred through ignorance of the law, negligence, or was intentional, it will stop now or the city will take further legal action,” Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement.

The city is also urging anyone who believes they were ripped off by National Auto Movers to call their public works call center at 302-576-3878.