



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can leave your passport behind this week as CBS3 was off to Brainbridge for a cozy French eatery that will sweep you into France as soon as you travel past the curtains. It was a culinary journey of fabulous fare at Bistrot la Minette in Queen Village by chef Peter Woolsey.

“One of our goals is can we lift our restaurant out of its foundations, drop it in the middle of France and no one would know the difference,” Woolsey said.

Snuggled alongside their cushy red banquets, it’s easy to get lost, but when you take a bite of the food prepared by executive chef Grant Lloyd, you’ve just found your way into grandma’s French kitchen.

“This is comfort food — stick to your bones kind of stuff,” Lloyd said. “There’s certain basics to French cooking and that’s what we try to bring into here.”

