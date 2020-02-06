



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a West Philadelphia triple shooting that left one man fighting for his life. Gunfire erupted on the 5200 block of Market Street Wednesday just after 12 a.m.

Surveillance video caught the suspect fleeing from the scene traveling westbound on Market Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was placed in critical condition after being shot in the left side of his face, a 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers who were on patrol in the area heard the gunshots.

TRIPLE SHOOTING in #WestPhilly @ 52nd & Market just before 12:30am Wed. 1 man shot in face is critical, 2 men shot in legs are stable. @PhillyPolice recovered a handgun. No arrests, but suspect(s) caught on surveillance cameras. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Q0hwEbBMHM — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 5, 2020

Responding officers found three men suffering gunshot wounds and rushed them to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The GW bar was open at the time of the shooting, so investigators interviewed customers and staff to determine if the conflict began inside. Shell casings found at the scene indicate at least eight shots were fired.

Police also recovered a handgun between the curb and a parked car.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3183.