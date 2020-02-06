CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting victim was discovered inside a car in South Philadelphia, Thursday morning. The victim was found near South 24th and Federal Streets, around 6 a.m.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments