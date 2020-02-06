



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in the Love Park rape case. Quindell Campbell, 23, was arrested Wednesday at his North Philadelphia home for allegedly raping a woman at the Center City park on Jan. 25.

Campbell has been charged with rape, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said they received several tips that led them to Campbell.

Police say Campbell followed a 41-year-old woman who was on her way to work. According to police, he punched the victim multiple times in the back of the head and then raped her.

She had just gotten off the subway at 15th Street, authorities say.

Witnesses heard the victim’s screams and called police.

“They did not know each other at all. We believe based off the video evidence we recovered, he did follow her for at least some time,” Burgmann said.

When officers arrived, police say Campbell hid in the subway tunnels. Authorities say officers caught up with him, but he jumped about 25 feet down from street level into the subway entrance below and eventually got away.

Burgmann said they were able to track Campbell’s movements for several hours prior to the rape.

“We believe he was probably looking for his victim,” Burgmann said.

Burgmann added Campbell altered his appearance after raping the victim.

Campbell had no prior arrests.