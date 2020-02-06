



Update on the age of the victim and location of the shooting. Police say the shooting victim was a 31-year-old man. The shooting happened near 24th and Federal streets with the crash ending up on the 1200 block of South 24th Street. — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A neighborhood in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section has become a crime scene, after a victim was found shot to death inside of a car. The vehicle ended up crashing on the 1200 block of South 24th Street.

Neighbors say they were awakened by gunshots and the victim’s car crashing into parked vehicles.

Police say 31-year-old Quadir Flippen was sitting in the driver’s seat of the Black Honda Accord when he was shot multiple times. It’s not clear if he was driving or parked when he was shot.

Flippen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle. No one else was injured.

Crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence at the scene.

Neighbors recall what they heard and saw.

“Just six quick pops and you’re like, is this happening on my street, in front of my house? Are bullets going to come through my house?” Laura Seaman said. “Got up and looked out the window and the car was stuck down there and you could hear it revving, like something was happening in the car, and then police just came from everywhere.”

The shooting happened outside of a cafe that opened about a month ago. There is no word on if there’s a connection to this case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.