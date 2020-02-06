



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The popularity of a mobility device is growing after being endorsed by a movie star who has multiple sclerosis. New-age mobility devices help people who have trouble walking avoid walkers and wheelchairs. One model got a big celebrity boost.

Actress Selma Blair said on Instagram her life with MS was so much easier with the help of a walking bike.

Private messaging from Lindsey Main, who had a stroke, inspired the actress to buy one for Main, who’s now able to walk her dog.

“After my stroke, I could not — I mean to walk with physical therapy and everything, I could not walk three blocks,” Main said.

Riders use their legs to move the device, which has two wheels in the front and one in the back for balance. It’s adjustable and designed so users can speak to others at their eye level.

It’s called Alinker — named after it’s inventor Barbara Alink.

“I designed the Alinker to be so cool that people would love to use it and that it would be if you used the Alinker, you’re the one with the cool bike instead of like, ‘Oh, what happened to you?'” Alink said.

Inspired by her aging mom, Alink says she wanted to create a mobility device people could use without the embarrassment and stigma attached to mobility walkers and scooters.

“Our medical system tends to immobilize people. ‘Get used to a wheelchair, here’s your medication,'” Alink said.

Alink wants to change that mindset. Her invention is now being outfitted so it can also be used by children.

It costs over $1,500 and is not covered by many insurance companies because it’s not classified as a medical device.