By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia. Investigators tell Eyewitness News someone opened fire on a driver near South 24th and Federal Streets, around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim’s car then crashed into two parked cars. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made.

