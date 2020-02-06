Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia. Investigators tell Eyewitness News someone opened fire on a driver near South 24th and Federal Streets, around 6 a.m. Thursday.
POLICE: Man shot, killed while driving on the 2400 block of Federal Street in South Philly. Police have not released the victim’s identity but say he was born in 1988, turning 32 this year. Man was the only person in the car and the only person shot. Homicide is investigating. pic.twitter.com/LP6rK01slQ
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 6, 2020
Police say the victim’s car then crashed into two parked cars. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
No one else was injured.
So far, no arrests have been made.
