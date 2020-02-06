Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle overturned on a slick, rainy street in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 4700 block of Haverford Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The car flipped over and caused a utility pole and wires to come crashing down.
No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
