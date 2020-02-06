Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say approximately seven students suffered minor injuries in a school bus accident. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 10 block of Tulpehocken Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.
Authorities say the school bus from DePaul Catholic School struck another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot.
About seven students were taken to St. Christopher’s Hosptial for Children with minor injuries.
Police say the students are expected to be treated and released.
No arrests have been made.
