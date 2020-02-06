Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Collegeville man was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Gilbertsville. Pennsylvania State Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Forman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Harooni.
Harooni was taken to Pottstown Memorial Hospital on Monday with injuries from an assault where she was later pronounced dead.
After the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, the district attorney’s office approved a warrant to charge Forman with murder.
Forman was arrested Thursday afternoon outside a residence on the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.
No further information is available.
