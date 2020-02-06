



MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey family is sending their quintuplets to college, but tuition is one burden they don’t have to worry about. Two girls and three boys were born to the Pavolo family 17 years ago.

All five were born prematurely.

They survived and thrived and now Montclair State University is making sure they can go to college for free.

The quintuplets thanked the school and their parents.

“Basically everything we do is to try to be the best we can,” Victoria Pavolo said. “I just think we kind of like pay it back to them by doing good in school.”

“I thought we were going for a simple meeting to talk about financial aid,” Marcus Pavolo said.

“And after finding out that we’re gonna go for free, it’s like a heavy weight’s been lifted off our shoulders,” Masha Pavolo said.

They say they want to study to be a doctor, lawyer, teacher, dietician and accountant.