



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for a dog named Pistol. The dog’s owner says she dropped him off to obedience training and never saw him again.

“It really breaks my heart to know that he’s out there and scared,” Brianna Pelleschi said.

Pistol isn’t just a dog. He’s been a part of Pelleschi’s family for the last six years.

But Pelleschi’s world completely changed two weeks ago when the 8-year-old red German pincher disappeared from a dog trainer’s property.

“He said, ‘Well I put him back in the play area and I went upstairs to get a shower and when I came out the gate was ajar and he was gone.’ So he’s saying Pistol opened the gate,” Pelleschi said.

Pelleschi says she paid Shawn Reed, the owner of Mannerly Canine, $2,700 dollars through Venmo for four weeks worth of training to help Pistol’s anxiety.

But that four weeks quickly turned into three months — three months of no pictures and no physical contact with her dog.

Pelleschi says Reed kept asking for more time, and she didn’t find out Pistol was missing until the day she was supposed to be reunited with her dog.

“I work with kids. If a kid just wandered out of the building, it would be my fault. I don’t think that any trainer would ever put a dog in a yard and just walk away,” Pelleschi said.

Eyewitness News attempted to speak with Reed, but instead of opening the door when he saw us through the window, he contacted police.

Pelleschi is hoping no one else has to go through this pain again and to bring her canine companion back home.

“I also want to make sure that he doesn’t work with dogs again,” she said.

If you have any information on Pistol’s whereabouts, contact Pelleschi through the “Bring Pistol Home” Facebook page.