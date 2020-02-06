ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore on Thursday night. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and School Lane.

Police say a 51-year-old man was struck by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, which may have front-end damage.

The victim was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

“Why would you want to live with that for the rest of your life?” Jay Breslin said.

Breslin works just yards from where the deadly hit-and-run happened. He says drivers often speed down the straight stretch of road.

“There’s a crossroad right there but people just treat it like it’s not even there. I’ve seen people before, you have cars honking at pedestrians walking in the crosswalk. It’s like, ‘Dude it’s a crosswalk, wait for the people to cross,'” Breslin said.

Other people who live near the scene say they simply don’t feel safe walking down the block.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before because people just fly down here,” a neighbor said.

Authorities say they’re searching for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in connection to the incident. An employee at a nearby restaurant says police have obtained surveillance video of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

You’re asked to contact Lower Merion Township police if you have any information regarding the hit-and-run.

