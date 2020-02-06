



BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to at least a decade in prison for a “torturous” home invasion and sexual assault in Bristol Township. Twenty-year-old Kyle Lamar Black was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison for his role in humiliating, beating, and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the township’s Venice Ashby neighborhood in May 2018.

In addition to prison time, Black must also serve 10 consecutive years of probation and register as a sex offender for 25 years.

“The conduct that the defendant engaged in that night was torturous. It was sadistic,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti said in a statement. “Not only did he rob and sexually assault her, he relished in robbing and sexually assaulting her.”

Police say Black and the victim’s ex-boyfriend arrived to the 15-year-old girl’s home with two other males and a juvenile female in the early morning hours on May 23, 2018.

They forced their way into the home which was occupied by all three residents, demanding money for driving the teen girl’s ex-boyfriend to the home.

The juvenile female struck the young victim several times while Black dumped food, cigarette ashes, milk and soda on the teenage girl. They also cut her hair.

Black also used a handgun to force the victim to her knees and sexually assaulted her.

“This is always going to be part of our family,” the victim’s mother said in court Thursday. “We can put it behind us, but we can never forget it.”

Black was arrested in February 2019 and was found guilty on a number of counts, including robbery, burglary, indecent assault and conspiracy.

Surveillance video caught portions of the incident that happened outside the home and was played at trial.

“I watched as you tortured this child outside her home,” Judge Gibbons said. “I’ve seen people shoot and kill people that weren’t as mean spirited as this.”

Black was 18 years old at the time of the incident and in court he claimed to have “matured critically” in the years since. He also apologized to the victims for “disturbing” their home.

The two other males involved were not identified by officials and the juvenile’s case was handled in juvenile court.