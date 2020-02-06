Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high-rise fire forced residents out in the rain in Wynnefield Heights overnight. The fire broke out in the 22-story River Park House on Conshohocken Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
There were reports of an electrical fire on the 10th floor.
Residents got out of the building by making their way down the stairs.
“I know a few of my neighbors went down a certain stairwell and they did end up seeing some smoke, so there was some smoke coming out,” resident Anna Sicilia said.
Emergency crews were on the scene, but there were no reports of injuries.
The residents are now back in their condos.
