



PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a man stabbed his wife and kids to death inside their Penns Grove apartment before hanging himself in a park in Carneys Point. The bodies of Eugenio Severino, his wife, 30-year-old Ruth Reyes Severino, and their children, 4-year-old Eurianny and 2-year-old Eurl, were discovered Wednesday following the murder-suicide.

Police say Eugenio Severino stabbed his wife and children multiple times. After killing them, Severino hung himself in a park in Carneys Point.

A passerby found his body and called 911.

After officers arrived on the scene and checked Severino’s address, they contacted the Penns Grove Police Department to make a wellness check at his residence on Madole Place in Penns Grove.

When Penns Grove officers arrived at the apartment, they found the bodies of Ruth Reyes Severino and the two young children.

Penns Grove police say she filed a temporary restraining order on Jan. 12 against her husband and a final restraining order was issued on Jan. 16.

“The police department does everything they can, all police departments do. We take it very seriously. Unfortunately, we did not have any warning signs,” Penns Grove Police Chief Patrick Riley said.

It’s not clear where Eugenio Severino was living after he was kicked out of the apartment. It’s not known how Severino was able to get access back into the family apartment.

“You need to always be aware of your surroundings,” Riley said. “I know she was in her home but you always need to be aware of yourself surroundings.”

Neighbors say they didn’t hear any sounds on the day of the murders, but before Ruth Reyes Severino kicked her husband out of the home, she told them they were not getting along.

Her family was at the apartment earlier in the day to pick up a few things. They are originally from the Dominican Republic, so it’s not clear when or where the funeral will be held.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the murder-suicide.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.