ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore on Thursday night. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and School Lane.
Police say officers responded to reports of an accident at the intersection and found a person who was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, where they later died. No other information about the victim is available at this time.
The driver fled the scene, according to police.
Authorities have not released a description of the striking vehicle at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
