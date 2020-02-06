Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s time to rev up your engines. The 2020 Auto Show is rolling back into Philadelphia.
Eyewitness News was at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday afternoon.
The 119th Auto Show kicked off its ceremonial Mayor’s Drive-in.
Mayor Jim Kenney drove a 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible, giving a glimpse of what’s in store for this year’s show.
Hundreds of vehicles will be on display.
The show starts on Saturday and runs through Feb. 17.
