PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters lined up to greet Vice President Mike Pence who is in Philadelphia on Wednesday to celebrate freedom in education. He also brought a local student who was awarded a scholarship by President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Pence spoke at St. Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia to tout school choice. He says the program is growing in support across the United States.

“Parents should choose where their children should go to school and that’s the principle that brings us here today,” Pence said.

A special guest on Air Force Two is Philadelphia fourth-grader Janiyah Davis, who was awarded a scholarship to the school of her choice. She was spotted greeting Pence with her mom, Stephanie Davis, and others as they made their way back to Philadelphia.

Janiyah loves art and math and, according to the White House, has been assigned to low-performing schools. Stephanie Davis is a single mother who wanted school choice expanded so her daughter can attend a school that best serves her. She’s now grateful for the opportunity after Janiyah had been on a wait-list for a scholarship.

Both Trump and Pence support the school choice program in Pennsylvania schools.

However, not everyone feels the same way. There has been increasing controversy surrounding school choice.

Protesters started lining up early outside to rally against Pence’s visit, saying the Pennsylvania public school system is underfunded and money needs to be allocated into the system, not taken out for private schools.

After the speech, Pence will head to Harrisburg for a women’s rally supporting Donald Trump.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reports.