



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly won’t hire an offensive coordinator to replace Mike Groh. ESPN’s Tim McManus reports the Eagles are going to model their offensive coaching staff the same way as the San Francisco 49ers, who also don’t have an offensive coordinator.

Eagles promoting Press Taylor to passing game coordinator, source confirms @TomPelissero report. With Doug Pederson calling plays, offensive coordinator position not required. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 5, 2020

The Niners have a passing game coordinator and running game coordinator to go along with head coach Kyle Shanahan who calls the plays.

Head coach Doug Pederson calls the plays for the Eagles, so he is basically the “de-facto” offensive coordinator.

Groh was fired as offensive coordinator earlier this month, a day after Pederson said he would return for the 2020 season.

Instead of hiring an offensive coordinator, ESPN reports quarterbacks coach Press Taylor has been promoted to passing game coordinator. Jeff Stoutland is the running game coordinator.

The Eagles reportedly are also adding former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach to their staff. Their specific roles are not yet known.

The Eagles are still searching for a new wide receivers coach after firing Carson Walch.

Both Groh and Walch were criticized last season as the offense was struggling, specifically the wide receiving corp.

The Eagles ranked 12th in points per game and 14th in total yards per game during the 2019 season.